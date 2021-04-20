Left Menu

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-04-2021 15:29 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 15:29 IST
Karnataka comes up with promotion evaluation system for classes 1 to 9

With COVID taking a toll on the academic activities of students this year, the Karnataka government on Tuesday came up with a promotion evaluation system for the students from classes one to nine.

''Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation Programme will be the deciding factor for promotion of children of classes One to Ninth Standard,'' Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, S Suresh Kumar said.

He said in a statement that schools must complete the result process by April 30, 2021.

The key features of the scheme are that the children ''must not be asked to physically attend the examinations.'' The evaluation and the result announcement must be a tool, only for assessing the learning capabilities of the children, Kumar underlined.

He also said that the unachieved learning outcomes will be addressed as part of the bridge course during the commencement of the next academic year.

There will be summer holidays for students from class one to class seven from May 1 to June 14, while June 15 will be the reopening of schools, the Minister said, adding there will be summer holiday for high school students of class eight and nine from May 1 to July 15.

Kumar said the SSLC exam or the 10th class exam will be as per schedule from June 21 to July 5.

There will be summer holidays for high school teachers from June 15 to July 14.

According to the minister, the academic year 2021-22 for high schools will commence on July 15.

He, however, clarified that this circular will be subject to revision as per the directions of the state government from time to time on Covid protocols.

The directions came in the wake of various states giving general promotion to the students as the academic activities were paralysed in the state due to COVID induced lockdown throughout the academic year.PTI GMS SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

