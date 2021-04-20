Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to bat against Delhi Capitals

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bat first in their IPL game against Delhi Capitals here on Tuesday.

Mumbai Indians made one change, bringing in spinner Jayant Yadav in place of pacer Adam Milne.

Delhi made two changes, bringing in Amit Mishra and Shimron Hetmyer while leaving out Chris Woakes and Lukman Meriwala.

Mumbai come into the game on the back of two successive wins, while Delhi Capitals defeated Punjab Kings by six wickets in their last outing.

Teams: Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan.

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

