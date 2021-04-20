Sri Lanka to curb fake news on social media

Sri Lanka to curb fake news on social mediaPTI | Colombo | Updated: 20-04-2021 19:31 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 19:31 IST
Sri Lanka has decided to draft a new law which will check the spread of fake news on social media platforms, information minister Keheliya Rambukwella said on Tuesday.
He said such news undermines democracy.
''There is a lot of fake and misleading information on social media for which there is no identified ownership,” Rambukwella said.
At a Cabinet meeting held on Monday, the Legal Draftsman was advised to draft the bill on the applicable law, the minister said.
''The spread of false information on the internet poses a serious threat and is seen as being used to divide society, to spread hatred, and to weaken democratic institutions,'' said a statement.
Rambukwella said these types of laws are being used in countries like Australia.
- READ MORE ON:
- Sri Lanka
- Cabinet
- Keheliya Rambukwella
- Legal Draftsman
- Rambukwella
- Australia
