Self-immolation bid on Odisha varsity premises

A contractual employee of Sambalpur University on Tuesday suffered severe burn injuries after he allegedly set himself on fire outside the office of the institute's vice-chancellor, a police officer here said.

Dinabandhu Mishra was immediately taken to the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Burla, and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, he said.

According to the officer, one of Mishra's colleagues saw him on fire and rushed to his rescue.

The man sprayed him with fire extinguisher, but Mishra, by then, had suffered severe burn wounds.

Vice-Chancellor Sanjeev Mittal, when approached, said, ''Dinabandhu came to my office this morning and complained about a theft in a hostel. I told him that the police will deal with it, and the superintendent and warden of the hostel should file a complaint. He suddenly lost his cool and shouted at me, following which I asked him to leave my chamber.'' ''Later, when I was at the conference hall to attend a meeting, I heard some staff members screaming and came to know that Dinabandhu attempted self-immolation.'' The vice-chancellor further said that the varsity has already shelled out Rs 50,000 for his treatment, and would provide additional assistance, if necessary.

''I have learned from other employees that earlier, too, Mishra had attempted self-immolation on the premises of the university, but his bid was thwarted,'' he added.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Burla, S Dash said Mishra's statement has been recorded.

''Dinabandhu's family members have not filed any complaint yet,'' Dash stated.

