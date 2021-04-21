Left Menu

COVID-19 situation: Haryana govt declares summer vacation in schools till May 31

The Haryana government Wednesday announced summer vacation in schools till May 31, amid surging COVID-19 cases in the state.The schools will remain closed on account of summer holidays from April 22 to May 31, Haryanas Education Minister Kanwar Pal Wednesday said in a tweet.Earlier this month, the state government had decided to close schools till April 30 for students up to class 8, but later they were shut for all classes in the wake of a sharp rise in coronavirus cases.However, teachers had been attending schools to prepare examination results.Teachers have been regularly coming to schools.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-04-2021 13:21 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 13:21 IST
COVID-19 situation: Haryana govt declares summer vacation in schools till May 31

The Haryana government Wednesday announced summer vacation in schools till May 31, amid surging COVID-19 cases in the state.

''The schools will remain closed on account of summer holidays from April 22 to May 31,'' Haryana’s Education Minister Kanwar Pal Wednesday said in a tweet.

Earlier this month, the state government had decided to close schools till April 30 for students up to class 8, but later they were shut for all classes in the wake of a sharp rise in coronavirus cases.

However, teachers had been attending schools to prepare examination results.

''Teachers have been regularly coming to schools. Along with the safety of the children, safety of the teachers is also our responsibility, so the summer vacations have been declared in advance,'' the minister further said. Haryana has witnessed a sharp increase in coronavirus cases over the last three weeks.

On April 20, the state had recorded 7,811 new cases in its biggest single-day spike so far, while 35 people had succumbed to the disease.

The number of active coronavirus cases in the state is currently over 50,000.

Gurgaon, Faridabad and Sonipat districts, all in the National Capital Region, have seen a steep jump in new cases, while other areas such as Panchkula, Karnal and Kurukshetra have also added to the surge.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Health News Roundup: U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world; Israel to buy Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

SANParks praises firefighters' efforts to contain Cape Town fire

The South African National Parks SANParks has praised the bravery and dedication of firefighters in their efforts to contain the fire that caused massive destruction after it started in the Table Mountain National Park on Sunday.Those invol...

Fans confront relegated Schalke players, eggs thrown

Schalke has condemned the fans who police said pelted players with eggs hours after the team was relegated from the Bundesliga.Fan groups confronted the players in the early hours of Wednesday morning when the team returned from its 1-0 awa...

'India may yet be more successful as trustworthy global health partner than China'

India may be yet more successful at proving itself a robust and trustworthy global health partner than China, which was more focused on placing itself as an alternative to the West even at the risk of exporting an ineffective vaccine, said ...

Algerian Islamists eye first election win since civil war

Islamist parties in Algeria expect to win parliamentary elections in June and take a major role in government, part of a strategy to gradually build clout within a system long dominated by a secular military that regards them with distrust....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021