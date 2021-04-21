Rajasthan govt announces summer vacation for all schools from April 22 to June 6

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases in Rajasthan, the state government on Wednesday announced a 45-day summer vacation from April 22 in all government and private schools, according to an official order. The order of the director of Secondary Education Department said that all state-run and private schools in Rajasthan will have summer vacation from April 22 to June 6. Those teachers engaged in campaigns to fight COVID-19 will be able to avail vacation only after permission of competent authority such as district collector or sub-divisional magistrate, it stated. The teachers have been asked to remain on alert mode and follow instructions of district administration if they are given duty in emergency situation. School Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra has tweeted that in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state, all schools have been directed to declare summer vacation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)