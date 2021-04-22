IEX defers Apr 27 board meeting

The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on Thursday said its board meeting that was scheduled on April 27 has been deferred because its auditor partner is diagnosed with COVID-19. ''The company's Statutory Auditors Audit partner is diagnosed with COVID-19 and has intimated his inability to complete the audit exercise in time before the scheduled board meeting date.

''In view of this, the company's board meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, is being deferred,'' according to a BSE filing.

It also stated that the new date of the board meeting will be communicated in due course of time.

Further, it also informed that the trading window for dealing in the shares of the company shall continue to remain closed and shall open after 48 hours of the declaration of the referred financial results.

