Left Menu

Monks from Lanka visit archaeological sites of Ghandhara Buddhist civilisation in Pak

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 23-04-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 18:43 IST
Monks from Lanka visit archaeological sites of Ghandhara Buddhist civilisation in Pak

A 12-member delegation of Buddhist monks from Sri Lanka on Friday visited various archaeological sites of Ghandhara Buddhist civilisation in Pakistan's northwest Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province and performed religious rituals.

The monks visited the archaeological sites in Taxila, Khanpur and Takht Bhai in Mardan and evinced keen interest in the preservation of the sites by the government.

The monks praised the restoration of the Buddhist religious sites at Bhimala in Khan Pur District Haripur.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Tourism Zulfi Bukhari, Secretary Tourism Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province and scholars accompanied the delegation.

The monks were informed about the progress of work on the Buddhist sites in Taxila and Khan Pur for the promotion of religious tourism by the provincial government.

Bukhari while talking to reporters on the occasion said the Pakistan government has a vision to complete the world's biggest Ghandhara trail in Pakistan by 2022.

The ancient kingdom of Gandhara, particularly near Taxila, holds historical significance in spreading Buddhism in the region.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's old name is Ghandhara and the region is a highly revered place for the followers of Buddhism.

Takht Bhai was once part of the Budhist Gandhara kingdom that stretched across modern-day Pakistan and Afghanistan over 1,000 years ago. It is a tourist destination for people from Sri Lanka, Korea and Japan since it was a part of the Gandhara Civilisation - one of the earliest urban settlements documented in the history of the subcontinent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Indiabulls Real Estate clocks Rs 94.5 cr net profit in March quarter

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd IBREL on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 94.5 crore for the January-March quarter.The Mumbai-based firm had posted a net loss of Rs 109.70 crore in the year-ago period.Total income rose to Rs 759.5...

SoftBank-backed SPAC to take Mapbox public in $2 bln deal - Sky News

Mapbox, a location data services provider, is in talks to go public through a merger with a blank-check firm backed by SoftBank Group Corp in a deal that could value the company at around 2 billion, according to a Sky News report on Friday....

Canada says COVID-19 cases could almost double soon unless stricter measures taken

New daily cases of COVID-19 in Canada could almost double to more than 15,000 from 8,600 by the end of April unless stricter measures are taken as new coronavirus variants spread, health officials warned on Friday.The officials told a brief...

Sri Lanka 229-3 at stumps, trails Bangladesh by 312 runs

Dimuth Karunaratne led Sri Lanka to 229-3 in its first innings at stumps on the third day of the first Test, still 312 runs behind Bangladeshs mammoth 541-7.There was little threat from Bangladesh seamers when the Sri Lankans started their ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021