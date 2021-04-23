Left Menu

Strike ends in COVID-dedicated NMCH

PTI | Patna | Updated: 23-04-2021 22:49 IST
Junior doctors and other medical staff of COVID-designated Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) who had gone on strike Friday noon following attack on them by attendants after death of a coronavirus patient have ended stir following intervention of the top district administration officials.

District Magistrate Patna Chandrasekhar Singh along with Senior Superintendent of Police Upendra Sharma rushed to the state-run hospital here and resolved the matter after talks with the striking doctors.

The DM gave information about end of the strike and doctors resumings their duty at NMCH to PTI.

The agitating doctors were demanding enhanced security and adequate stock of oxygen for critically ill patients.

''The security at the hospital has been scaled up immediately and efforts are on to increase stock of oxygen cylinders at the hospital,'' Singh said.

Against the need of around 900 cylinders per day, the hospital was getting the supply on hourly basis and fearing end of stock the patients attendants in the past few days were creating commotion.

''It has been decided that the hospital should have a reserve of 100 oxygen cylinders and also supply of medical oxygen in place of hourly basis be provided every morning and and night to ensure adequate quantity both during the day and also in night,'' the DM said.

The Bihar government had declared NMCH the first COVID- dedicated hospital of the hospital in March last year when the virus outbreak had started.

The premier hospital has the facility of 500 beds for the COVID patients.

