Govt school teacher suspended for campaigning in favour of poll candidate

Govt school teacher suspended for campaigning in favour of poll candidatePTI | Ballia | Updated: 24-04-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 15:10 IST
A teacher of a government primary school here has been suspended for allegedly campaigning for a candidate in the ongoing panchayat polls, officials said on Saturday.
Basic Education Officer, Ballia, Shivnarayan Singh said Rupesh Kumar Dubey, a teacher posted at a primary school in Bansdih, was suspended with immediate effect for violating the Model Code of Conduct.
A clarification has been sought from teachers of three primary schools in Maniyar for campaigning for a candidate in the panchayat polls, Singh said. He said action will be taken depending upon their clarification.
