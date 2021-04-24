IPL Scoreboard: KKR vs RR

Scoreboard from the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, here on Saturday.

Kolklata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana c S Samson b C Sakaria 22 Shubhman Gill run out 11 Rahul Tripathi c R Parag b M Rahman 36 Sunil Narine c Y Jaiswal b J Unadkat 6 Eoin Morgan run out 0 Dinesh Karthik c C Sakaria b C Morris 25 Andre Russell c D Miller b C Morris 9 Pat Cummins c R Parag b C Morris 10 Shivam Mavi b C Morris 5 Prasidh Krishna not out 0 Extras: (B-2, LB-1, NB-1, WD-5) 9 Total: (For 9 wickets in 20 overs) 133 Fall of wickets: 1-24, 2-45, 3-54, 4-61, 5-94, 6-117, 7-118, 8-133, 9-133.

Bowling: Jaydev Unadkat 4-0-25-1, Chetan Sakariya 4-0-31-1, Mustafizur Rahman 4-0-22-1, Chris Morris 4-0-23-4, Rahul Tewtiya 3-0-24-0, Shivam Dube 1-0-5-0. More PTI AT AT AT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)