Left Menu

HP: Night curfew in four districts from Apr 27, negative COVID report a must to enter state

However, they have been given the option of getting themselves tested after seven days of home isolation.If they test negative, then they will not be required to remain in quarantine, the spokesperson said.At the meeting, it was also decided that civic bodies, both in urban and rural areas, will be closely involved in effective enforcement of COVID guidelines.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 25-04-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 18:53 IST
HP: Night curfew in four districts from Apr 27, negative COVID report a must to enter state

The Himachal Pradesh government imposed a night curfew in four districts from April 27 to May 10 and made it mandatory for people visiting the state to produce a negative coronavirus report.

The decisions were taken at a meeting held under the chairmanship of CM Jai Ram Thakur.

The night curfew will be imposed in Kangra, Una, Solan and Sirmour and the restrictions will remain in force from 10 pm to 5 am daily during the period, an official spokesperson said.

The four districts currently have over 7,330 coronavirus patients, which is 57 per cent of the 12,833 cases in the state, according to the Health Department data updated till 2 pm on Sunday.

While Kangra has 2,805 cases, Solan has 2,264 patients, followed by Sirmaur (1,259) and Una (1,002), the data revealed.

However, the state government has not taken any decision of imposing a night curfew in Shimla, Mandi and Hamirpur districts, each having over 1,000 active cases, the spokesperson said.

It has been made mandatory for visitors and state residents to produce a negative report of coronavirus test, conducted not earlier than 72 hours before entering the state, he said.

In case Himachal residents do not undergo an RT-PCR test before entering the state, they will have to remain in home isolation for 14 days. However, they have been given the option of getting themselves tested after seven days of home isolation.

If they test negative, then they will not be required to remain in quarantine, the spokesperson said.

At the meeting, it was also decided that civic bodies, both in urban and rural areas, will be closely involved in effective enforcement of COVID guidelines. They will be empowered to initiate legal action against the violators, the spokesperson added. It was also decided that a special task force will be constituted at the local-level for effective enforcement of the guidelines during all religious, social, political and cultural gatherings. Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, Technical Education and Tribal Development Minister Dr Ram Lal Markanda, Health Minister Dr Rajiv Saizal, Forests Minister Rakesh Pathania, Chief Secretary Anil Khachi, Additional Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena and Secretary (Health) Amitabh Awasthi were present in the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Sports News Roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances in Stuttgart; Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic reach respective semifinals and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Egypt's Sisi receives coronavirus vaccine

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has received a coronavirus vaccination under a nationwide vaccination drive, his office said on Sunday. The statement from the presidency did not give details on the type of vaccine Sisi received.Egyp...

French protesters call for trial for Jewish woman's killer

Crowds gathered Sunday in Paris and other French cities to denounce a ruling by Frances highest court that the killer of Jewish woman Sarah Halimi was not criminally responsible and therefore could not go on trial.Thousands of people filled...

Steel makers produce 3,474 ton/day liquid oxygen, more than capacity

Domestic steel industry produced 3,474 metric tonne of liquid medical oxygen LMO on Saturday, higher than its daily production capacity to meet the shortage of the life-saving gas being used in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.According t...

Pant wins toss, elects to bat against SRH

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their Indian Premier League match, here on Sunday.Delhi Capitals have included Axar Patel in the playing XI in place of Lalit Yadav.Sunrisers H...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021