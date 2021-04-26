Left Menu

COVID: Punjab govt orders closure of shops by 5 pm

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-04-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 20:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

In a bid to tackle the coronavirus spread, the Punjab government has ordered the closure of shops by 5 pm and extended the night curfew by two hours.

''All shops will remain open till 5 pm,'' said Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar addressing mediapersons after a cabinet meeting here on Monday.

He said the night curfew will now be imposed from 6 pm in the state. Presently, the curfew restrictions remain in place from 8 pm to 5 am daily.

