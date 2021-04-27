Left Menu

JNU to host camp for conducting COVID-19 tests over next two days

Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU will be organising a COVID-19 testing camp inside the varsity campus for the next two days, it said on Monday.Meanwhile, in a circular issued on Monday, the varsity said a curfew will be in force in the university premises from 10 pm on April 26 Monday to 5 am on May 3 Monday after the Delhi government announced an extension in curfew hours.However, there shall be no restrictions on movements of persons who are engaged in emergency services, medical emergency and supply of goods during the curfew period on production of valid I-card.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2021 00:43 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 00:42 IST
JNU to host camp for conducting COVID-19 tests over next two days
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will be organising a COVID-19 testing camp inside the varsity campus for the next two days, it said on Monday.

Meanwhile, in a circular issued on Monday, the varsity said a curfew will be in force in the university premises from 10 pm on April 26 (Monday) to 5 am on May 3 (Monday) after the Delhi government announced an extension in curfew hours.

''However, there shall be no restrictions on movements of persons who are engaged in emergency services, medical emergency and supply of goods during the curfew period on production of valid I-card. Persons coming from/going to airport/ railway station/ISBTs allowed to travel on production of valid ticket,'' it said.

Shops dealing with essential foods, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booth, pharmaceuticals and ATMs are allowed to function, it added.

The circular said ''all other shops and school canteens shall be closed during the curfew timings''. Courier services, services provided by self-employed persons like electricians, plumbers, and repairing of water purifiers, shops of educational books for students, and shops of electric fans will be allowed to function.

''Due to the curfew announced by the Delhi government, Dr B R Ambedkar Central Library will remain closed strictly during the curfew period,'' the circular said.

The circular instructed the campus residents not to venture within the campus during the curfew hours, and said campus gates will remain closed except for emergency movement.

The varsity will be organising a COVID-19 testing camp on Tuesday and Wednesday in Faculty Club (near Railway Reservation Centre) inside the campus.

''The camp is being organised by the District Magistrate, New Delhi, from 10 am to 4 pm. Further, in order to avoid crowding, it is directed that those who wish to avail facility of COVID-19 testing shall intimate to JNU Security Department at any time with immediate effect, so that the security department may provide facility to the testing venue in groups of two-three individuals. Those having symptoms of COVID-19 can get their test done,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

Samsung partners with Korean operators to power PS-LTE network in 700MHz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Egypt approves China's Sinovac coronavirus vaccine for emergency use

Egypts drug authority said on Monday it had granted approval to Chinas Sinovac coronavirus vaccine for emergency use. Egypt has so far approved and received shipments of the Sinopharm and AstraZeneca vaccines, and has said it is preparing t...

U.S. TV audience for revamped Oscars at record low

U.S. television ratings for Sundays reinvented Oscars ceremony plummeted to a new low, according to preliminary Nielsen data for a show that USA Today called a train wreck and the New York Times described as a dead room. The audience on Wal...

Texas, Florida among states to gain U.S. House seats in latest census

Texas, Florida and North Carolina are among the states that will add congressional seats next year, the U.S. Census Bureau said on Monday, as it released population data that reapportions U.S. House of Representatives members and Electoral ...

India to receive first batch of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine on May 1 -Interfax

India will receive a first batch of Russias Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 on May 1, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, said in an interview with CNN, Interfax new agency reported on Monday.Russian pharmace...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021