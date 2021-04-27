Great Learning launches CareerPlus to make in-demand jobs more accessible to college students and freshers

NEW DELHI, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Learning, one of India's leading EdTech companies for professional and higher education, recently launched CareerPlus, a career support and jobs product that focuses on providing holistic career support to college students, freshers and recent graduates through (a) high-quality job preparatory programs, (b) live sessions to strengthen key skills tested in job interviews, (c) job-readiness assessments to assess their preparation and (d) job postings from corporate hiring partners.

The company has partnered with 100+ corporates, which includes marquee organizations such as Informatica, Tech Mahindra, Nielsen, WNS, GE, Netskope, Ugam Solutions, etc to enable these job opportunities for the aspirants. Hundreds of job opportunities are posted every month on the platform and several hundred aspirants have already obtained successful career transitions.

CareerPlus is part of Great Learning's open learning platform, Great Learning Academy. Great Learning Academy has 300+ English & Hindi free certificate programs on in-demand job domains such as Software Development & Programming, Digital Marketing, Business, Data Science, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Design, etc. Great Learning Academy currently has over 1.1 Million registered learners from over 160 countries including several hundred thousand Indian college students, fresh graduates and experienced working professionals.

CareerPlus provides aspirants with specially designed high-quality job preparation programs that consist of self-paced videos, quizzes and doubt-clearing live sessions delivered by subject matter experts. These help to strengthen general skills that are tested by most recruiters in the interview process such as logical reasoning, numerical ability, reading comprehension, etc. Aspirants can also submit a short video and receive feedback on their communication skills. Once adequately prepared, aspirants can take a qualifying test, which will allow them to apply to relevant jobs available on the platform. To help aspirants when applying to specific jobs, further preparatory programs on high demand technical skills such as Java, Python programming, SQL, Data Structures & Algorithms, Digital Marketing, Sales etc are also offered.

Interview preparation assistance is also provided in the form of live sessions that provide guidance on appropriate body language, attire, and etiquette for physical and virtual interviews for young aspirants.

Speaking on the launch Mohan Lakhamraju , CEO and Founder, Great Learning, said, ''The past year was a difficult one for all of us, especially students pursuing their undergrad and post-grad degrees. With campus placements not being held in their usual capacity and organizations cutting down on manpower across verticals and sectors, we've witnessed learners facing a difficult time landing jobs of their choice. We also observed organizations facing a challenge in finding the right talent, skilled to take on their roles without much handholding. To bridge the gap at both ends, we came up with CareerPlus. We believe that the pandemic should not get in the way of young aspirants from kick-starting their careers. Hence, we want to provide students in the final year of their colleges and freshers an opportunity to crack sought-after jobs. We have a pool of companies who have partnered with us to open up vacancies on CareerPlus. The rigorous preparatory assistance and job ready tests we provide to aspirants ensures that they have a better chance of cracking job interviews and companies also need to spend less time and effort to find high quality candidates. This is one of our many endeavors to help learners in achieving their desired professional career trajectory irrespective of the external factors''.

About Great Learning Great Learning is one of India's leading ed-tech companies for professional and higher education. It offers comprehensive, industry-relevant programs in Software Engineering, Business Management, Business Analytics, Data Science, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, Digital Marketing, Design Thinking, and more. Great Learning's programs are developed in collaboration with the world's foremost academic institutions like Stanford, MIT, The University of Texas at Austin, Northwestern University, IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee and Great Lakes Institute of Management and are constantly reimagined and revamped to address the dynamic needs of the industry. Great Learning is the only ed-tech company to provide these programs in a blended mode, classroom mode and in purely online mode, relying on its vast network of expert mentors and highly qualified faculty to deliver an unmatched learning experience for learners in India and the world. Through transformational learning, we have impacted over 1.1 million learners from over 160 countries. Great Learning is on a mission to enable transformative learning and career success in the digital economy for professionals and students across the globe.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1458111/Great_Learning_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)