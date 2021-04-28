5 of family killed in Mirzapur house collapse

Five members of a family died in their sleep after the roof of their house collapsed here early on Wednesday, police said.

The incident happened around 3 am in the Choti Gudri area.

The victims have been identified as Umashankar (50), his wife Gudia (48); their sons Shubham (22) and Saurabh (18); and daughter Sandhya (20), police said, adding they were informed about the incident by the family's neighbors.

Five bodies were recovered from the debris, police said. Umashaknar was a motor mechanic, they said, adding his second daughter is the only surviving member of the family. She was not here when the tragedy struck. ''She studies in Varanasi. Her wedding was scheduled in November this year,'' a senior official said.

According to locals, the family had been living in the house for almost three generations.

District Magistrate PK Lakshkar said they used to pay a minimal rent of around Rs 200 for the back portion of the house.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the loss of lives in the incident and announced Rs 2 lakh of financial assistance for each casualty.

