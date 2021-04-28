Left Menu

Maryland finalizes USD 577M settlement for HBCU federal lawsuit

Lawmakers passed legislation earlier this year to set aside the money, and Gov. Larry Hogan signed the bill last month.This settlement marks an historic investment in Marylands Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Attorney General Brian Frosh said.

PTI | Annapolis | Updated: 28-04-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 21:23 IST
Maryland finalizes USD 577M settlement for HBCU federal lawsuit
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@BrianFrosh)

Maryland has finalised a USD 577 million settlement to end a 15-year federal lawsuit relating to underfunding at the state's four historically Black colleges and universities, state officials announced Wednesday. The Maryland Attorney General's Office signed the agreement with attorneys for the plaintiffs to settle the case. Lawmakers passed legislation earlier this year to set aside the money, and Gov. Larry Hogan signed the bill last month.

"This settlement marks an historic investment in Maryland's Historically Black Colleges and Universities,'' Attorney General Brian Frosh said. "It will enable these valued institutions to expand their academic reach and to assist thousands of students with getting the education they deserve." The lawsuit dating to 2006 accused Maryland of underfunding these institutions while developing programs at traditionally white schools that directly competed with them, draining away prospective students. In 2013, a federal judge found that the state had maintained "a dual and segregated education system" that violated the Constitution. "With today's historic settlement of the HBCU litigation, we are finally able to move forward to give every college student in Maryland the chance to succeed,'' said Maryland House Speaker Adrienne Jones, who sponsored the legislation.

The money will be paid over a decade for scholarships and financial aid support services, as well as faculty recruitment and development. Funds also can could be used to expand and improve existing academic programs, including online programs, as well as the development and implementation of new academic programs.

The money will be distributed each year based on each school's share of the total enrollment during the preceding academic year at all four of Maryland's HBCUs: Morgan State University, Coppin State University, Bowie State University and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore.

"After more than a decade and a half of litigation, and with multiple bills passed by the General Assembly, we can finally ensure that our HBCUs receive the equitable funding that they deserve,'' Senate President Bill Ferguson said.

The agreement was reached in cooperation with the Coalition for Equity and Excellence in Maryland Higher Education and their attorneys at Kirkland & Ellis, and the Lawyers Committee on Civil Rights Under the Law, Frosh said.

Frosh said he expects to meet a June 11 deadline with federal courts to confirm the terms. The 4th US Circuit Court of Appeals has strongly encouraged Maryland to settle, and Frosh said he's optimistic the terms would be accepted by the court.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

TNPL to begin on June 4 in bio-secure environment

The fifth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League TNPL will begin from June 4, the TNCA announced on Wednesday, saying the BCCI has given its approval to host the tournament in a bio-secure environment.TNCA is glad to announce that BCCI ha...

Lloyds, WPP drive FTSE 100 higher; Fed outcome eyed

Londons FTSE 100 climbed on Wednesday, lifted by energy shares and a slew of upbeat earnings updates from companies including Lloyds Banking Group and WPP as investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserves policy statement. The blue-chip index ...

RBI launches latest round of surveys to get inputs for monetary policy

The Reserve Bank on Wednesday announced the launch of the latest round of households surveys to capture inflation expectations and consumer confidence, which provides useful inputs for its monetary policy. The central bank has been regularl...

Moldova leader calls July 11 snap parliamentary election 

Moldovan President Maia Sandu dissolved parliament on Wednesday and called a snap election for July 11, shortly after the countrys Constitutional Court cancelled a state of emergency that lawmakers had approved.The Constitutional Court has ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021