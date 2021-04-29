MIT-ADT University pledge to spearhead IP & Entrepreneurship movement on World Intellectual Property Day

PUNE, India, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Institution's Innovation Council-MIT ADT University, Pune in association with Research & Consultancy Cell & AIC-MITADT Incubator Forum organized an online National workshop on Intellectual Property Rights & IP Management for Start-ups from April 27 to 28, 2021 to celebrate World Intellectual Property Day.

Prof. Dr. Mangesh Karad, Executive President & Vice-Chancellor congratulated team IIC-MIT ADT University for creating the larger public awareness regarding the pivotal role being played by the IPR in the growth of a Nation in view of the increasing significance of the IPR in the globalized knowledge economy.

The national workshop was attended by more than 170+ Students, research scholars, faculty members, Start-up enthusiasts across India through online mode in the new normal.

Dr. Mangesh Karad emphasized the urgency for creating a mass 'IPR literacy' movement across India. Intellectual property has a great potential to build strategic alliances for the socio-economic and technological growth in the modern world as well as the foundation for the sustenance in the competitive economic state.

MIT Art, Design and Technology University has already published policies on Intellectual Property Rights and Research & Consultancy at the august hands of Dr. Abhay Jere, Chief Innovation Officer, Ministry of HRD, Govt. of India; Dr. Kishore Sreenivasan, Head - CSIR URDIP, Govt. of India; Prof. Dr. Vishwanath Karad, Founder, MIT Group of Institutions, and Prof. Dr. Mangesh Karad, Vice-Chancellor, MIT ADT University, Pune on Dussehra last year to promote a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship.

Dr. Karad said, ''Our appetite is to create a World Class University for entrepreneurial development of students and to promote talent at the national and international levels. The initiative would surely provide young entrepreneurs the chance to build a new India and our focus is on creating a vast talent pool of job creators with immense employment opportunities for Indian youth.'' Prof. Dr. Kishore Ravande, Dean, Research & Consultancy Cell and Principal MIT School of Engineering said, innovation and IPR are of utmost importance in higher educational institutions and exhorted all educationists to be involved in IP activities such as patent, copyrights, designs, and trademark, irrespective of their discipline: arts, design, science, engineering, management, or architecture.

Prof. Dr. Virendra Bhojwani, Associate Dean & President-IIC MITADTU also called upon students, research scholars to involve in orienting their tasks towards innovation for the progress of the university and the nation.

The training was conducted by experts in IPR training - Prof. Dr. Virendra Bhojwani and Prof. Suraj Bhoyar, aimed at creating awareness across key stakeholders to understand various Intellectual property rights, processes, fees involved, how to apply, to cover all the know-how regarding IPR.

The workshop was organized and coordinated by Prof. Suraj Bhoyar - Project Director MIT Centre for Future Skills Excellence & Convener Institution's Innovation Council MITADTU. Soon, Online Masterclass on IPR will be organized to cover detailed topics like Copyright Practice & Procedure, Prior Art Search, Patent Drafting, Prior Art Search, Role of IP & Enforcement.

MIT Art, Design & Technology University, Pune is the place where Innovation and Creativity coexist and offers exclusive courses in the domain of Fine Arts and Applied Arts, Music, Vedic Sciences, Design, Architecture, Bioengineering Sciences, Food Technology, Marine Engineering, Aerospace Engineering, Mechatronics & Automation Engineering complemented by Management studies.

The sessions were concluded with the IP Generation games & exercises to answer How to ignite innovations in young researcher's minds and start-up opportunities & challenges for the student community in India. The national workshop concluded with a pledge to spread IP awareness among the fraternity to generate more intellectual properties and make India move upward in the Global Innovation Index.

Let's urge for Creative India; Innovative India.

About MIT-ADT University MAEER's Trust which is known to set the strong precedence for the privatization of Engineering education in Maharashtra had taken a first mover's advantage by establishing the Maharashtra Institute of Technology (MIT-Pune), in 1983, which continues to remain the flagship institute of the group.

MIT Art, Design and Technology University, Pune has been established under the MIT Art, Design and Technology University Act, 2015 (Maharashtra Act No. XXXIX of 2015). The University commenced its operations successfully from 27th June 2016. The University is a self-financed institution and empowered to award the degrees under section 22 of the University Grants Commission act, 1956. The University has a unique blend of Art, Design, and Technology as the core of its academics.

Recently, MIT Art, Design and Technology University, Pune has accomplished the following accolades: 1. Ranked 26th for ARIIA 2020 by the Ministry of Education, Govt. of India.

2. Received 5 Star rating for exemplary performance by the Ministry of Education's Innovation Council, Govt. of India.

Recently, MIT Art, Design and Technology University, Pune has accomplished the following accolades: 1. Ranked 26th for ARIIA 2020 by the Ministry of Education, Govt. of India.

2. Received 5 Star rating for exemplary performance by the Ministry of Education's Innovation Council, Govt. of India.

3. Conferred with Best University Campus Award by ASSOCHAM, New Delhi 4. Granted with Atal Incubation Centre under ATAL Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, Govt. of India MIT Art, Design and Technology University has been taking a holistic approach towards imparting education wherein the students are being motivated to build a complete winning personality which is ''physically fit, intellectually sharp, mentally alert and spiritually elevated''. The students are being encouraged to participate in yoga, meditation, physical training, spiritual elevation, communication skills, and other personality development programmes. Currently, we have 7500+ students studying in various schools of higher education under the University viz. Engineering and Technology, Food Technology, Bioengineering, Arts, Design, Marine Engineering, Journalism and Broadcasting, Film and Television, Music (Hindustani Classical Vocal and Instrumental), Teacher Education, and Vedic Sciences

