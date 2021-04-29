Left Menu

2 AMU teachers die, showed 'COVID-like symptoms'; 7 deaths in 10 days

Two more teachers with COVID-like symptoms have died at the Aligarh Muslim University, which has lost seven faculty members in recent days amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. Prof Mohammad Ali of Centre of Agricultural Sciences and Prof Qazi Jamshed of Political Science Department passed away on Wednesday after a brief illness, a university spokesman said on Thursday.

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 29-04-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 16:45 IST
2 AMU teachers die, showed 'COVID-like symptoms'; 7 deaths in 10 days
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Two more teachers with ''COVID-like symptoms'' have died at the Aligarh Muslim University, which has lost seven faculty members in recent days amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Prof Mohammad Ali of Centre of Agricultural Sciences and Prof Qazi Jamshed of Political Science Department passed away on Wednesday after a brief illness, a university spokesman said on Thursday. With these two deaths, AMU has lost seven members of its teaching staff in the past 10 days, he said. Earlier, Department of Museology chairman Irfan Ahmad (61), Assistant Prof Faisal Aziz (45), Prof Maula Baksh (59) from the Department of Urdu, Prof Saeed Zaman from the university polytechnic and Prof Ahsanullah Fahad (50) from the Department of Theology had passed away.

On Wednesday, in an open letter to the AMU community, Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor had said that the university authorities have approached pharmaceutical company Cipla to rush 1,000 doses of Remdesivir to tackle the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the university. An online emergency help desk and telemedicine service for teachers and other employees were also set up on Wednesday.

Mansoor expressed hope that any shortage in oxygen supplies would be overcome within the next three weeks when the new oxygen-producing plant will become functional.

Notably, the Vice-Chancellor had sanctioned Rs 1.4 crore to set up an oxygen generation plant. Meanwhile, in Bareilly, a Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Sahsavan tehsil in Badaun, Kishore Gupta (60), who had tested positive for COVID-19, died during treatment on Thursday morning.

He was due to retire on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Spain's regulator lets PharmaMar test treatment on COVID-19 patients

Spains PharmaMar said on Thursday it received Spanish regulatory approval to carry out a late-stage trial of its Aplidin drug on patients hospitalised with moderate COVID-19 infection. PharmaMar now has the authorisation to conduct randomis...

BRIEF-India's Bharat Biotech Revises Covaxin Price To Indian State Govts To 400 Rupees/Dose From 600 Rupees/Dose

Bharat Biotech INDIAS BHARAT BIOTECH SAYS COVAXIN COVID-19 VACCINE AVAILABLE TO INDIAN STATE GOVTS AT 400 RUPEESDOSE INDIAS BHARAT BIOTECH HAD PREVIOUSLY PRICED COVAXIN COVID-19 VACCINE TO INDIAN STATE GOVTS AT 600 RUPEESDOSE Source text ht...

ANALYSIS-Chip shortages expose Achilles' heel of Germany's recovery

Germany has boomed on the back of globalisation, but now the worldwide web of supply chains that turbo-charged its economy could prove a critical weakness. Shortages of semiconductors and other industrial components are threatening to derai...

COVID school closures leads to rise in child marriages in Nilgiris dist

Nilgiris district in Tamil Nadu is witnessing an increasing trend of child marriage because of closure of schools triggered by COVID-19 and the administration has so far prevented five such marriages, Collector Innocent Divya said on Thursd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021