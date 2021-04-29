Maha: Civic officials party during office hours; probe ordered

The tehsildar of Chakur in Maharashtra's Latur district ordered a probe after a video of nagar panchayat officials allegedly partying during office hours surfaced on social media, an official said on Thursday.

The video went viral on social media, in which four officials from Chakur nagar panchayat are seen consuming alcohol and partying at a hotel during office hours on Wednesday, the official said.

Taking cognisance of the matter, Chakur tehsildar Dr Shivanand Bidwe has ordered the chief of the nagar panchayat to probe the incident and take action against the errant officials, he said.

As per the COVID-19 curbs, all hotels, eateries and non-essential shops have to remain shut.

A team from the nagar panchayat has been enforcing the curbs and making establishments down their shutters after 11 am, he said.

However, four officials were allegedly consuming alcohol at a hotel on Latur-Nanded road during duty hours in the afternoon, the official said.

''A probe has been ordered into the matter and strict action will be taken against the employees,'' Chakur tehsildar Dr Shivnand Bidwe said.

