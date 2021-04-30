Left Menu

Govt teacher served notice after 27 people test positive for COVID-19 in Raj

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-04-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 16:16 IST
Govt teacher served notice after 27 people test positive for COVID-19 in Raj

Authorities here served a notice on a government teacher after 27 people in his village tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection but withdrew it later.

The Panchayat Elementary Education Officer (PEEO) is the head of the core committee to deal with the COVID-19 situation.

The notice was issued by the SDM office in Ghadsana on Thursday stating that 27 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in Ganganagar district of Rajasthan which showed the carelessness of the officer-in-charge, officials said.

The SDM office also sought clarification from the teacher as to why legal action as per rules should not be taken against him.

The notice, however, was withdrawn on Friday after the intervention of state Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra. The minister directed the collector to withdraw the notice.

"The notice has been withdrawn," district collector Zakir Hussain said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thailand to receive 3.5 mln more doses of Sinovac vaccine in May

Thailand will next month receive another 3.5 million doses of Sinovac Biotechs coronavirus vaccine, a senior health official said on Friday, as the country seeks to shore-up supplies amid its biggest outbreak so far.One million doses will a...

Mexico port works on U.S.-sanctioned tankers that carry Venezuelan oil

Three Cuban-flagged tankers that are under U.S. sanctions for transporting Venezuelan oil to the Communist-run island have been serviced in the port of Veracruz on Mexicos Gulf coast, according to vessel tracking data and industry sources.T...

Former bureaucrat Sanjivi Sundar dies of COVID

Former bureaucrat Sanjivi Sundar, who initiated external commercial borrowings by Indian entities, died of COVID-19 on Friday, his family said.Sundar, who was a 1963-batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre, served as Distinguished Fellow at The ...

Crush at Israeli religious festival kills 45

At least 45 people were crushed to death overnight on Friday at an overcrowded religious festival in Israel, with some asphyxiated or trampled victims going unnoticed until the PA system sounded an appeal to disperse. Tens of thousands of u...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021