Seven held for selling fake Remdesvir injections

Delhi Police Crime Branch have arrested seven people for allegedly selling fake Remdesivir injections to needy people in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, officials said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Shoiab Khan (28), Mohan Kumar Jha (40), Manish Goyal (35), Pushkar Chanderkant Pakhale (32), Sadhna Sharma (40), Vatan Kumar Saini (32) and Aditya Gautam (33), they said.

Police got a tip-off and laid a trap on April 23 near MB Road, Sangam Vihar. Two accused, Khan and Jha, who were indulged in black marketing of fake Remdesivir injections were apprehended. Ten fake injections were recovered from their possession, a senior police officer said.

During interrogation, they disclosed that they were selling the fake injections on a higher price as its demand was shooting up due to the coronavirus crisis.

"On their instance, police conducted raids on Sunday at Yamuna Vihar and apprehended Goyal and Pakhale. Twelve fake injections were recovered from their possession.

"On Monday, Sadhna Sharma was also apprehended and 160 vials of fake Remdesivir injections (COVIPRI) were recovered from her possession," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Monika Bhardwaj said.

Later, Saini was nabbed from Haridwar. On his instance, Gautam, working in the field of pharmacy, was arrested from Roorkee. He had purchased around 2,000 anti-biotic injection vials having identical packing of Remdesivir, and changed their labels at his factory in Kotdwar, with COVIPRI to sell them as Remdesivir, Bhardwaj said.

The computer on which he prepared the labels and 16 more fake Remdesivir injection vials have also been recovered, police said.

As the demand of the injection increased due to the increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases, the accused started preparing fake Remdesivir with anti-biotic injection vials by changing their labels with COVIPRI to sell them as Remdesivir, police said.

A total of 198 vials of fake Remdesivir, one packing machine, 3,000 empty vials to be used in packing of Remdesivir, and other packing material of Azithromycin etc were recovered, they said.

