Left Menu

Seven held for selling fake Remdesvir injections

Delhi Police Crime Branch have arrested seven people for allegedly selling fake Remdesivir injections to needy people in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, officials said on Friday.The accused have been identified as Mohammad Shoiab Khan 28, Mohan Kumar Jha 40, Manish Goyal 35, Pushkar Chanderkant Pakhale 32, Sadhna Sharma 40, Vatan Kumar Saini 32 and Aditya Gautam 33, they said.Police got a tip-off and laid a trap on April 23 near MB Road, Sangam Vihar.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 20:39 IST
Seven held for selling fake Remdesvir injections
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Police Crime Branch have arrested seven people for allegedly selling fake Remdesivir injections to needy people in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, officials said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Shoiab Khan (28), Mohan Kumar Jha (40), Manish Goyal (35), Pushkar Chanderkant Pakhale (32), Sadhna Sharma (40), Vatan Kumar Saini (32) and Aditya Gautam (33), they said.

Police got a tip-off and laid a trap on April 23 near MB Road, Sangam Vihar. Two accused, Khan and Jha, who were indulged in black marketing of fake Remdesivir injections were apprehended. Ten fake injections were recovered from their possession, a senior police officer said.

During interrogation, they disclosed that they were selling the fake injections on a higher price as its demand was shooting up due to the coronavirus crisis.

"On their instance, police conducted raids on Sunday at Yamuna Vihar and apprehended Goyal and Pakhale. Twelve fake injections were recovered from their possession.

"On Monday, Sadhna Sharma was also apprehended and 160 vials of fake Remdesivir injections (COVIPRI) were recovered from her possession," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Monika Bhardwaj said.

Later, Saini was nabbed from Haridwar. On his instance, Gautam, working in the field of pharmacy, was arrested from Roorkee. He had purchased around 2,000 anti-biotic injection vials having identical packing of Remdesivir, and changed their labels at his factory in Kotdwar, with COVIPRI to sell them as Remdesivir, Bhardwaj said.

The computer on which he prepared the labels and 16 more fake Remdesivir injection vials have also been recovered, police said.

As the demand of the injection increased due to the increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases, the accused started preparing fake Remdesivir with anti-biotic injection vials by changing their labels with COVIPRI to sell them as Remdesivir, police said.

A total of 198 vials of fake Remdesivir, one packing machine, 3,000 empty vials to be used in packing of Remdesivir, and other packing material of Azithromycin etc were recovered, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: 6 held in Latur for Remdesivir black-marketing

Six persons were arrested in Latur in Maharashtra on Friday for allegedly black-marketing Remdesivir, a key medicine in COVID-19 treatment, which is reportedly in short supply amid a spike in cases, police said.Acting on a tip-off, a man wa...

Turkey says it will receive 1 mln doses of BioNTech vaccines in May

Turkey will receive a further 1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech in May, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Friday, adding that there were no issues with an option to procure another 30 million in J...

Harvey Weinstein extradition could face further delays

A lawyer for Harvey Weinstein on Friday indicated he will further delay the imprisoned movie producers transfer from New York to California to face rape and sexual assault charges.Attorney Norman Effman told an Erie County Court judge in Bu...

Fans still mad as Man United pledges no Super League revival

Manchester United tried to reassure skeptical fans that it wont revive plans for the Super League, though many supporters still expressed outrage on Friday.The exchange took place in a team-run fan forum with United attempting to make amend...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021