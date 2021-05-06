HC advances it's summer vacation, courts to remain closed till June 4

Taking into consideration the rise in COVID cases in Uttar Pradesh, the Allahabad High Court on Thursday issued a notice advancing the summer vacation of the HC and the subordinate courts in the state to May 10 this year.

The vacation period, earlier scheduled from June 1 till June 30, has been advanced from May 10 till June 4.

The circular said, ''Summer vacation in the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad as well as its Lucknow Bench and its Subordinate Courts be preponed and observed from 10.05.2021 to 04.06.2021, in lieu of 01.06.2021 to 30.06.2021, and the calendars be treated modified accordingly.'' Earlier, taking into account the COVID second wave, the Supreme Court also rescheduled the summer break from May 10. It will reopen after on June 28.

Likewise, several other states had also advanced summer vacations due to the rise in COVID cases. PTI CORR RAJ AAR AAR

