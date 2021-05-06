Left Menu

Odor from Limetree Bay refinery shuts U.S. Caribbean schools twice in a month

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-05-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 22:52 IST
The Limetree Bay refinery in St. Croix is releasing "light hydrocarbon odors" due to maintenance being conducted on its coker unit, which resulted in the dismissal of students from nearby schools on the island, the company and the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Education said on Thursday.

Three St. Croix schools in the U.S. Virgin Islands dismissed students from campuses on Thursday due to a noxious odor affecting air quality on campus, the department said.

The gassy odor has been present since Wednesday, according to residents on St. Croix. The nearby Limetree Bay refinery, had been the source of noxious odors last month that caused some residents to feel ill and also shut schools.

