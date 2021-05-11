KISS Gets New Chancellor & Vice-Chancellor

BHUBANESWAR, India, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) is the only university in the world exclusively for the tribal students. Founded by eminent educationist and social activist Dr. Achyuta Samanta, KISS is one-of-its-kind fully-free and fully-residential institution, imparting education from KG to PG as well as doctoral programme to the tribal students. KISS, as a whole, is a home for 60000 tribal children (30000 existing and 30000 passed out students). Eminent personalities from Odisha, who have brought pride to the State at national and international stage, have joined in different top positions as the Chancellor, Pro-Chancellor, Vice-Chancellor, Pro-Vice-Chancellor and Director General of KISS Deemed-to-be-University.

Mr. Satya S. Tripathi, a former Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), has taken over as the Chancellor of KISS Deemed-to-be-University. Mr. Tripathi, who hails from Cuttack district of Odisha, has 40 years of rich and varied experience, which includes key positions in the UN around the world. He is also Secretary-General of the Global Alliance for a Sustainable Planet. Dr. Upendra Tripathy, IAS (Retd.), who has served with the Govt. of India as the Secretary in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, has joined as the Pro-Chancellor. Dr. Tripathy, who belongs to Ganjam district of Odisha, had also been the first Director-General of the International Solar Alliance, the first treaty-based International Organisation headquartered in India. Prof. Deepak Kumar Behera, from Sambalpur district and an internationally acclaimed anthropologist, has taken charge as the Vice-Chancellor. Prior to joining KISS, he has served as the Vice-Chancellor of Sambalpur University, Berhampur University, and Rajendra University, Balangir. Prof. Behera has the distinction of being the only anthropologist in India to become the Vice-Chancellor of three different universities. He was a Fulbright Visiting Professor at California State University. Prof. Pitabasa Sahoo, Dean, Department of Development Studies at Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development, Tamil Nadu has joined as the Pro-Vice Chancellor on deputation. Hailing from Keonjhar district of Odisha, he has 20 years of research experience in the domain of Tribal Development, Regional Studies, Rural Development, Sustainable Development and Social Sector Development with agencies like UNDP, WFP, NORAD, Norwegian Aid, World Bank, DFID, etc.

Similarly, an IPS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, Dr. Kanhu Charan Mahali has joined as the Director-General, KISS Deemed-to-be-University after his retirement as Additional Director General. A tribal from Mayurbhanj district, he is an efficient administrator with over 34 years of experience in various capacities.

KISS Alumni Association, KISS Students' Association and KISS Adivasi Parents' Association have welcomed and congratulated them for joining such a world-class institution like KISS. They thanked Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS who has been making continuous efforts to make KISS a top institute in the world. With the appointment of experienced senior administrators and academicians at the helm of affairs at KISS Deemed to be University, it would become a center of excellence in tribal studies shortly, they expressed confidence. About KISS Beginning in 1992 (https://kiss.ac.in/), we have made concerted efforts towards inclusive education, women empowerment, tribal uplift and sustainable development. We have grown to become the world's largest residential education institution for tribal children. Our experience shows that, given access and opportunity, there is no limit to what indigenous students can achieve. It is our lifelong mission to ensure that indigenous heritage is accorded due respect and indigenous communities are empowered through spreading of awareness about tribal rights.

