Left Menu

New Workforce Development Councils established to graduate people

The Councils are a keystone change of the Reform of Vocational Education (RoVE) programme and will help to build a workforce with the skills needed to aid in our recovery from COVID-19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 13-05-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 15:40 IST
New Workforce Development Councils established to graduate people
“I’m excited to see this next major milestone in what is the biggest reform of vocational education in a generation,” Chris Hipkins said.   Image Credit: Twitter(@chrishipkins)

Six new Workforce Development Councils formally established today will ensure people graduate with the right skills at the right time to address skill shortages, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said.

Every industry in New Zealand will be covered by one of the following Workforce Development Councils:

• Hanga-Aro-Rau – Manufacturing, Engineering and Logistics

• Waihanga Ara Rau – Construction and Infrastructure

• Muka Tangata – People, Food and Fibre

• Toi Mai – Creative, Cultural, Recreation and Technology

• Community, Health, Education and Social Services, and

• Services Industries.

"The newly formed Workforce Development Councils will play a fundamental role in creating a unified vocational education system that will bring together industry and educators to make sure New Zealand's workforce is fit for today's needs and tomorrow's expectations," Chris Hipkins said.

"They will have a forward, strategic view of the future skills needs of industries and will help the industry achieve greater influence over what and how training is delivered, by influencing government investment, setting skill standards and playing a leadership role across their relevant industries."

The Councils are a keystone change of the Reform of Vocational Education (RoVE) programme and will help to build a workforce with the skills needed to aid in our recovery from COVID-19.

"Governance roles for each of the inaugural Workforce Development Councils will be appointed around the end of June.

"I'm excited to see this next major milestone in what is the biggest reform of vocational education in a generation," Chris Hipkins said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: UP reports 281 new fatalities, 17,775 more case

Uttar Pradesh on Thursday recorded 17,775 fresh COVID-19 cases that pushed the infection count to 15,80,980, while 281 new fatalities took the death toll to 16,646 in the state, officials said.The number of active cases in the state has com...

Discussed with Harsh Vardhan that vaccine formula can be shared with other firms to ramp up production: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

Discussed with Harsh Vardhan that vaccine formula can be shared with other firms to ramp up production Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain....

Unnao district admin orders probe into reports of bodies buried on riverbank

The Unnao district administration has ordered a probe after some bodies were found buried on the Ganga riverbank in the Bighapur Patan tehsil area, officials said on Thursday.The district administration swung into action after locals spotte...

Acute vaccine shortage has put people's lives at serious risk: Ficci

Industry chamber Ficci on Thursday said at present there is a wide mismatch between demand and supply of COVID-19 vaccines in the country and its acute shortage has put lives of people at serious risk. It further said the country faces a st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021