Six including 5 children drown in a pond in Punjab

Six including five children died after they drowned in a pond in Mangarh village, about 20 kms from here, on Friday, police said.

Police said that one of the children entered the pond to take a bath during which he slipped and lost control. As the other four boys standing outside saw him drown they also jumped into the pond in a bid to save him. Seeing all the children drown, a 22-year-old youth, who was standing near the pond also entered it to save them. However, he also lost his life.

Joint Commissioner of Police, Deepak Parikh said that all the six bodies have been taken out. The children who lost their lives were between the age of 4 and 10, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)