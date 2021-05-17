Left Menu

Jamia announces entrance exam dates; introduces 8 new courses, 4 depts

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 19:52 IST
Jamia announces entrance exam dates; introduces 8 new courses, 4 depts
Representative image Image Credit: Facebook (@jmiofficial)

The Jamia Millia Islamia on Monday announced the dates of the entrance exams for 134 courses, while introducing eight new courses and four new departments.

The university said in a statement that it would hold the entrance tests from July 26 till August 28, for which students will have to submit online application forms by June 30.

''Notice regarding entrance test of part time, certificate, diploma and advanced diploma in language courses will be issued separately later. The dates mentioned above are subject to change under prevailing pandemic situation,'' the university said in a statement.

The admit cards for the entrance exams will be issued from July 15.

The varsity will be starting four new departments: Department of Design and Innovation, Department of Hospital Management and Hospice Studies, Department of Foreign Languages, and Department of Environmental Sciences.

It will also offer eight new courses in ''Master of Design in the Faculty of Architecture, B A (Hons) French and Francophone Studies; and B A (Hons) Spanish and Latin American Studies in Centre of Spanish and Latin American Studies; MSc Environmental Science and Management; M A Mass Media (Hindi) and P G Diploma in English-Hindi Translation in the Department of Hindi, P G Diploma in Translation Studies in the Department of English and MBA (Healthcare & Hospital Management)''.

''JMI has become an ensemble of a multilayered educational system which covers all aspects of schooling, under-graduate, post-graduate, Ph.D. and post-doctoral education.

''With 9 faculties of learning, 39 teaching and research departments, over 30 centres of learning and research, 190 courses, approximately 800 faculty members and more than 20000 students we attract brightest young minds from all over the country,'' vice chancellor Najma Akhtar said. PTI MAH HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Man behind Narada sting operation questions why Suvendu was not arrested

Senior journalist Mathew Samuel whose brainchild was the Narada sting operation, on Monday said he is satisfied after the CBI arrested two Trinamool Congress ministers, an MLA and a former party minister in connection with its probe into th...

Cyclone: High-speed winds uproot trees, power poles in Thane

High-speed winds uprooted many trees and electricity poles, partially damaged two buildings besides many houses and in Thane and Palghar districts neighbouring Mumbai on Monday as the very severe cyclonic storm Tauktae was barrelling toward...

Navy hands over decommissioned attack craft to Kerala govt

Kochi, May 17 PTI The Indian Navy on Monday handed over to the Kerala government a decommissioned fast attack craft at a function held at the Naval Base here. The ship would be taken to Alappuzha and placed as part of the Port Museum under ...

Maharashtra CM assesses damage caused by cyclone Tauktae

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday assessed the damage caused by cyclonic storm Tauktae in Mumbai and other districts in Konkan and asked officials to remain alert in view of the rainfall and gusty winds in the coastal re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021