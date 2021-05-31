Left Menu

NEP to be implemented from this year academic year:Karnataka DCM Narayan

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-05-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 20:15 IST
The new National Education Policy will be implemented from this academic year, Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said on Monday.

''The NEP will be implemented from this year despite COVID-19. It offers an answer to all the problems faced by the students, parents and teachers on the prevailing education system,'' Ashwath Narayan said during an international level virtual conference on 'Education and Industries'.

According to him, the NEP would take the society forward because it creates a talent pool required for industries.

The DCM said preparations were almost complete to implement it but due to COVID-19 the process was delayed.

Narayan also said the industry has come forward to offer one-year internships to the students.PTI GMS BN BALA BN BALA

