Left Menu

Maha: TMC announces Rs 1,200 attendance allowance for students of civic schools

Students who attend classes for at least 20 days in a month will be eligible to get the allowance, and they will lose out on the same, if they fail to attend classes, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 11-06-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 20:55 IST
Maha: TMC announces Rs 1,200 attendance allowance for students of civic schools
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to encourage children to attend online classes, the administration in Maharashtra's Thane city has decided to disburse an attendance allowance of Rs 1,200 every six months to students of civic-run schools, an official said on Friday.

The decision was taken in a joint meeting between mayor Naresh Mhaske, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma, officials of the education department among others, the official said. The money will be transferred directly into the bank account of students every six months, deputy municipal commissioner Sandeep Malavi said. Students who attend classes for at least 20 days in a month will be eligible to get the allowance, and they will lose out on the same, if they fail to attend classes, he said. At least 30,000 students of civic-run schools will benefit from the scheme, Malavi added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

 India
2
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
3
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
4
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021