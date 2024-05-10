"Congress tried to promote appeasement; discourage Sanatana Dharma": Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took a hit at the Congress on Friday and said that the population of Hindus has decreased in the country because the party that ruled for over 55 years tried to promote appeasement and discourage Sanatana Dharma. Addressing a public gathering in Shravasti here, CM Dhami said, "Since 1950 till now the population of Hindus has decreased in the country. There has been a government of one party in the country for 60 years, in which one family has ruled for more than 55 years, they have always tried to promote appeasement and discourage Sanatana."

Chief Minister Dhami was addressing a public meeting in support of BJP candidate, Rekha Verma from the Dhaurahra parliamentary constituency at Farmer College Maholi in UP's Sitapur. The Chief Minister said that the public has resolved to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi the Prime Minister of the country for the third time by making Rekha Verma an MP.

He also mentioned that the holy Char Dham Yatra has begun in Uttarakhand from today onwards. CM Dhami was present on the occasion of the opening of the doors of Shri Kedarnath earlier in the day. The Chief Minister said that in the last 10 years, many development works have been done by Rekha Verma in the Dhaurahra area.

"Along with serving the people, she has also fulfilled the responsibilities of the party very well. In the Dhaurahra area, the works that have been pending for a long time have been taken forward," he said. Adding further he said that Sitapur, Lucknow, Bareilly, Delhi, Pilibhit, Highway, as well as Dudhwa National Park, have been taken forward in the field of eco-tourism.

He said that many development works have progressed in Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath. Taking a dig at the opposition, Chief Minister Dhami said that during the Samajwadi and BSP governments, goons, mafia, and criminals used to dominate Uttar Pradesh.

"There used to be people from extortion gangs everywhere. Criminals used to roam around fearlessly. The Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh has done the work of controlling these criminals," he said. Agreements have been made for highways, infrastructure development, as well as schemes worth lakhs of crores from the Investment Summit held in Lucknow last year, all under the double-engine government, he said.

The Chief Minister said that every vote of the people will directly give strength to the Prime Minister. He said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, Uttarakhand has become the first state to have implemented the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

The implementation of the Uniform Civil Code started from Gangotri Devbhoomi and will go to the whole country, he said, adding that a decision has been taken to have a strict anti-copy law, action on land jihad, anti-riot law, and anti-conversion law in Uttarakhand. The Chief Minister further urged the public to contribute to making the Prime Minister of the country for the third time by making the BJP candidate from the parliamentary constituency Dhaurahra, Rekha Verma, victorious. (ANI)

