Young people should consider all feasible career possibilities outside of professional degrees, according to former advisor in the education ministry Rajesh Naithani, who has penned a book called ‘Career Coaching by Prof Drouu’. In the book, professor Drouu is a fictional character who is used ingeniously to speak with students and parents about her life experiences and to help them overcome their problems. ''Young people should consider all feasible career possibilities outside of professional degrees, as well as highlight the skills and values needed to build a thriving career. Success is the product of a quest that necessitates an ongoing effort and a clear direction. Confusion results from a lack of good guidance leads to a lost route,'' Naithani said.

The challenges that students and their parents confront when deciding on a career path are discussed in this book, he said. ''The minds of aspiring children and their parents are cloudy and full of swamps, which reflect bewilderment in this situation,'' Naithani said.

According to Akshita Bahuguna, the co-author of the book, it is intended not only for pupils but also for their befuddled parents ''The book is split into two halves, each with five chapters. The first section of the book discusses pupils' and parents' lack of direction, which leads to a slew of problems. This section aims to help students find themselves by taking them on a journey deep within themselves through an engaging storey,” Bahuguna said. ''The content is given in an easy-to-understand manner. Case studies of students who were tutored by Professor Drouu are also included in the book,” she said. These true stories are told in the form of a narrative. These experiences enable the reader to relate to them and understand how to make informed decisions and choose a successful career path that will allow them to grow professionally and personally, Bahuguna said.

