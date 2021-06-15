Left Menu

'Young people should consider all feasible career possibilities'

Young people should consider all feasible career possibilities outside of professional degrees, according to former advisor in the education ministry Rajesh Naithani, who has penned a book called Career Coaching by Prof Drouu. The first section of the book discusses pupils and parents lack of direction, which leads to a slew of problems.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 18:43 IST
'Young people should consider all feasible career possibilities'
  • Country:
  • India

Young people should consider all feasible career possibilities outside of professional degrees, according to former advisor in the education ministry Rajesh Naithani, who has penned a book called ‘Career Coaching by Prof Drouu’. In the book, professor Drouu is a fictional character who is used ingeniously to speak with students and parents about her life experiences and to help them overcome their problems. ''Young people should consider all feasible career possibilities outside of professional degrees, as well as highlight the skills and values needed to build a thriving career. Success is the product of a quest that necessitates an ongoing effort and a clear direction. Confusion results from a lack of good guidance leads to a lost route,'' Naithani said.

The challenges that students and their parents confront when deciding on a career path are discussed in this book, he said. ''The minds of aspiring children and their parents are cloudy and full of swamps, which reflect bewilderment in this situation,'' Naithani said.

According to Akshita Bahuguna, the co-author of the book, it is intended not only for pupils but also for their befuddled parents ''The book is split into two halves, each with five chapters. The first section of the book discusses pupils' and parents' lack of direction, which leads to a slew of problems. This section aims to help students find themselves by taking them on a journey deep within themselves through an engaging storey,” Bahuguna said. ''The content is given in an easy-to-understand manner. Case studies of students who were tutored by Professor Drouu are also included in the book,” she said. These true stories are told in the form of a narrative. These experiences enable the reader to relate to them and understand how to make informed decisions and choose a successful career path that will allow them to grow professionally and personally, Bahuguna said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

 Global
3
UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial integrity

UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial inte...

 United Kingdom
4
Financials, energy stocks boost FTSE 100 ahead of reopening decision

Financials, energy stocks boost FTSE 100 ahead of reopening decision

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021