Merck and Zimbabwe First Lady hand over 30,000 storybooks for school students

Merck Foundation (Merck-Foundation.com), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, in partnership with The First Lady of the Republic of Zimbabwe and Ambassador of Merck Foundation More than a Mother, H.E. AUXILLIA MNANGAGWA handed over 30,000 children storybooks to the Ministry of Primary & Secondary Education for the school students of Zimbabwe. The storybooks are titled: "Tudu's Story", "Educating Rujeko Story" and "Make the Right Choice Story".

Senator, Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation & President, Merck Foundation More Than A Mother expressed, "I am very happy and proud of our long term partner H.E. AUXILLIA MNANGAGWA, The First Lady of Zimbabwe and Ambassador of Merck Foundation More Than a Mother. Donating 30,000 storybooks to young readers, school students of Zimbabwe which were handed over by the Zimbabwe First Lady will make a great impact to create a culture shift and sensitize children and adolescence about Health and sensitive topics in their Communities.

Tudu' story emphasizes strong family values of love and respect from a young age which will reflect on eliminating the stigma of infertility and resulted in domestic violence in the future, while Make the Right Choice story aims to raise awareness about coronavirus prevention amongst children and youth as it provides facts about the pandemic and how to stay safe and healthy during the outbreak. It also promotes honesty, hard work, and the ability to make the right choices even during the most challenging times. Educating Rujeko story covers the importance of empowering girls through education. I hope this story will inspire every girl to fight for her right to education and encourage our communities to support education young underprivileged but brilliant girls so that they can reach their potential and pursue their dreams."

H.E. AUXILLIA MNANGAGWA, The First Lady of Zimbabwe and Ambassador of Merck Foundation More than a Mother emphasized "I am very happy to work closely with Merck Foundation and happy to hand over 30,000 storybooks to the Ministry of Primary & Secondary Education for our young children. These storybooks convey important lessons of life, like supporting girls' education; emphasize the right family values of love and respect, breaking infertility stigma; and raise awareness about Coronavirus and inspire hard work and honesty from a young age. Furthermore, these books will instil reading culture in young children".

Merck Foundation, through its partnership with the Zimbabwe First Lady and Ministry of Health, has transformed the patient care landscape of the country by providing scholarships to more than 100 Zimbabwean doctors in various specialities like Fertility & Embryology, Oncology, Diabetes, Cardiovascular, Endocrinology, Sexual & Reproductive Medicine, Respiratory and Acute Medicines. More doctors will benefit from more scholarships in different critical and underserved specialities in the next five years.

Moreover, together with Zimbabwe First Lady, Merck Foundation has introduced 6 Awards for Media, Fashion Film and Music fraternity.

"We recently celebrated 11 winners of Merck Foundation More Than a Mother Media Recognition Awards 2020, through an online Award Ceremony. We are now very excited to launch our new awards together with my dear sister Her Excellency", said Senator, Dr Rasha Kelej.

Details of the awards:

1. Merck Foundation Africa Media Recognition Awards "More Than a Mother": Media representatives are invited to showcase their work to raise awareness about Infertility Prevention, Breaking Infertility stigma, and Empowering Girls and Women through Education.

Submission deadline: 30th August 2021. Click here (bit.ly/2SFScsN) to view more details.

2. Merck Foundation Film Awards "More Than a Mother" 2021: All African Filmmakers and Students are invited to create and share a FILM or a DOCUDRAMA to deliver strong and influential messages to break Infertility stigma, and /or Empowering Girls and Women through Education and at all levels.

Submission deadline: 30th August 2021. Click here (bit.ly/3xD7soU) to view more details.

3. Merck Foundation Fashion Awards "More Than a Mother" 2021: All African Fashion Students and Designers are invited to create and share designs to deliver strong and influential messages to raise awareness about Infertility Prevention, Breaking Infertility stigma, and/or Empowering Girls and Women through Education.

Submission deadline: 30th August 2021. Click here (bit.ly/2Sha256) to view more details.

4. Merck Foundation Song Awards "More Than a Mother" 2021: All African Singers and Musical Artists are invited to create and share a SONG with the aim to Empower Girls and Women through Education and at all levels.

Submission deadline: 30th August 2021. Click here (bit.ly/3wX6tAh) to view more details.

5. Merck Foundation "Mask Up With Care" Media Recognition Awards 2021: Media representatives are invited to showcase their work to raise awareness on how to adapt best protection measures such as wearing your masks to show you care and love your family & community; to encourage your community to choose to vaccinate when it is available and to sensitize them to support healthcare workers who are at the forefront of COVID 19 pandemic.

Submission deadline: 30th September 2021. Click here (bit.ly/3vL7UQP) to view more details.

6. Merck Foundation "Make Your Own Mask" Fashion Awards 2021: All African Fashion Designers and Students are invited to create and share designs of masks and other clothing items that carry messages to encourage people to wear masks to show they care and at the same time make it creative and fun!

Submission deadline: 30th September 2021. Click here (bit.ly/3xBcaDB) to view more details.

(With Inputs from APO)