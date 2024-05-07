CM Shinde Slams Uddhav Thackeray's Party for Not Espousing Hindu Values
Updated: 07-05-2024 17:30 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 17:30 IST
No 'Hindutva' in Uddhav's party; they partnered with Cong that insults Savarkar, they don't call Balasaheb 'Hindu Hriday Samrat': CM Shinde.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
