Left Menu

Vaccinate all college students by July 7: Karntaka DCM to VCs

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-07-2021 16:30 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 16:07 IST
Vaccinate all college students by July 7: Karntaka DCM to VCs
Reprensentative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Setting a deadline of July 7 to vaccinate all students above 18 years to facilitate reopening of colleges and resume physical classes, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan asked the vice chancellors of universities to speed up vaccination.

''Students have to be vaccinated by July 7 as per the schedule of the vaccine drive and the VCs should try to ensure vaccination of all students by the said date and if required this could be extended by two to three days,'' Narayan, who holds the higher education portfolio, told the vice chancellors during a virtual meet.

He told them that the students are being vaccinated as a priority group to facilitate the opening of physical classes of higher education classes.

Narayan said the date of opening of offline classes depends on the success of this vaccination drive and the government is ready to extend all cooperation in this regard.

The DCM also instructed the VCs to work towards the implementation of national educational policy.

Colleges have been shut since the second wave of COVID-19 hit the state in March.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

 India
2
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark
3
Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-expected in the study of U.S. military; Romania to sell excess COVID-19 vaccines to Denmark

Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-exp...

 Global
4
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021