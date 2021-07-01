HarperCollins presents The Struggle Within by Ashok Chakravarti

NEW DELHI, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HarperCollins announces the release of The Struggle Within: A Memoir of the Emergency by Ashok Chakravarti.

About the Book The Emergency (1975-1977) was one of independent India's darkest hours. Over 150,000 people were imprisoned without trial; as many as eleven million forcibly sterilized; and countless killed in police firings or otherwise eliminated.

Told through the experiences of 'Arjun' - author Ashok Chakravarti's alias during his time as part of an underground movement against the Emergency - the memoir begins with his return to India from Oxford in 1973, when he joins a group of left-wing activists seeking revolutionary change. It covers, among other things, his efforts to mobilize Delhi's textile workers and safai karamcharis to fight for their economic and political rights; the Turkman Gate clashes; and his eventual rejection of communist ideas and involvement in the 1977 elections, in which democratic forces were victorious. It reveals Arjun's own struggle about his identity, and how he realizes he can give his life meaning by contributing to the greater social good. Powerful and moving, The Struggle Within is a major account of the Emergency.

About the author Ashok Chakravarti is an economist who has been providing policy advice to countries, mainly in the African region, for the past forty years. He is the author of books published in the UK and USA, which focus on the central role of institutions in economic development. He is currently Senior Economic Advisor to the Government of Zimbabwe, based in Harare.

About HarperCollins Publishers India: HarperCollins Publishers India is a subsidiary of HarperCollins Publishers. HarperCollins India publishes some of the finest writers from the Indian Subcontinent and around the world, publishing approximately 200 new books every year, with a print and digital catalogue of more than 2,000 titles across 10 imprints. Its authors have won almost every major literary award including the Man Booker Prize, JCB Prize, DSC Prize, New India Foundation Award, Atta Galatta Prize, Shakti Bhatt Prize, Gourmand Cookbook Award, Publishing Next Award, Tata Literature Live Award, Gaja Capital Business Book Prize, BICW Award, Sushila Devi Award, Prabha Khaitan Woman's Voice Award, Sahitya Akademi Award and the Crossword Book Award. HarperCollins India has been awarded the Publisher of the Year Award three times: at Publishing Next in 2015, and at Tata Literature Live! in 2016 and 2018.HarperCollins India also represents some of the finest publishers in the world including Egmont, Oneworld, Harvard University Press, Bonnier Zaffre, Usborne, Dover and Lonely Planet.

