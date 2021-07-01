Fire at DCPCR helpline office in Noida

A fire broke out at the office of a helpline of the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) in Noida on Thursday, disrupting its functioning, an official said.

According to the official, it was a minor fire which broke out at the office of the vendor to which the helpline services have been outsourced by the child rights panel. ''Due to a sudden fire...at our Helpline office, our helpline service is down. Everyone here is safe and we are making efforts to make it functional at the earliest. Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted (sic),'' the DCPCR said in a tweet.

Advertisement

The DCPCR had launched the all-day helpline number -- 9311551393 -- for citizens to report cases of children who have lost their parents or seek any information pertaining to child rights. The helpline was launched in April and has received more than 4,500 complaints since, the panel had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)