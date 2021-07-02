India’s US envoy discusses education, development partnership with Dean of Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service

India’s Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu has held a conversation with the Dean of the prestigious Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service and discussed education and development partnership.

There has been a considerable interest in promoting knowledge and education partnership between India and the US, including among state governors with whom the Indian envoy has met in recent weeks.

“A wonderful conversation this evening with Joel S Hellman, Dean, Walsh School of Foreign Service of Georgetown University on knowledge, education and development partnership between India and the US,'' Sandhu said in a tweet on Thursday.

Eminent US personalities have been associated with the School of Foreign Service of the Georgetown University.

Some of them include Avril Haines, Ron Klain, Steny Hoyer, Ivanka Trump, Robert Gates, Denis McDonough, John Podesta, Terry McAuliffe, Hunter Biden, Bill Clinton, Lyndon Johnson and Donald Rumsfeld.

