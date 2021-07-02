Left Menu

India’s US envoy discusses education, development partnership with Dean of Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-07-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 15:36 IST
India’s US envoy discusses education, development partnership with Dean of Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service
  • Country:
  • United States

India’s Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu has held a conversation with the Dean of the prestigious Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service and discussed education and development partnership.

There has been a considerable interest in promoting knowledge and education partnership between India and the US, including among state governors with whom the Indian envoy has met in recent weeks.

“A wonderful conversation this evening with Joel S Hellman, Dean, Walsh School of Foreign Service of Georgetown University on knowledge, education and development partnership between India and the US,'' Sandhu said in a tweet on Thursday.

Eminent US personalities have been associated with the School of Foreign Service of the Georgetown University.

Some of them include Avril Haines, Ron Klain, Steny Hoyer, Ivanka Trump, Robert Gates, Denis McDonough, John Podesta, Terry McAuliffe, Hunter Biden, Bill Clinton, Lyndon Johnson and Donald Rumsfeld.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA accounts

Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA acco...

 India
2
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
3
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
4
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021