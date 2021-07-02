India’s US envoy discusses education, development partnership with Dean of Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service
- Country:
- United States
India’s Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu has held a conversation with the Dean of the prestigious Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service and discussed education and development partnership.
There has been a considerable interest in promoting knowledge and education partnership between India and the US, including among state governors with whom the Indian envoy has met in recent weeks.
“A wonderful conversation this evening with Joel S Hellman, Dean, Walsh School of Foreign Service of Georgetown University on knowledge, education and development partnership between India and the US,'' Sandhu said in a tweet on Thursday.
Eminent US personalities have been associated with the School of Foreign Service of the Georgetown University.
Some of them include Avril Haines, Ron Klain, Steny Hoyer, Ivanka Trump, Robert Gates, Denis McDonough, John Podesta, Terry McAuliffe, Hunter Biden, Bill Clinton, Lyndon Johnson and Donald Rumsfeld.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Dean
- Hunter Biden
- School of Foreign Service
- Ron Klain
- Donald Rumsfeld
- Terry McAuliffe
- Georgetown University
- Foreign Service of Georgetown University
- Lyndon Johnson
- Steny Hoyer
- Bill Clinton
- Avril Haines
- Georgetown University’s School of Foreign
- Joel S Hellman
- Indian
- Ivanka Trump
- John Podesta
- Denis McDonough
- Robert Gates
ALSO READ
US Senate confirms Indian-American Radhika Fox to lead EPA's water office
3 Indians among 20 missing in flash floods in central Nepal
TNA delegation meets Indian envoy, discusses devolution of powers to Tamils in Lanka
Singapore polytechnic to sack lecturer over racist remarks against Indian-Chinese descent couple
Sri Lankan delegation calls on Indian envoy to discuss improved connectivity, infrastructure in post-COVID world