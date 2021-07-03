Left Menu

Naukri.com founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani interacts with Delhi govt school students

Naukri.com founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani interacts with Delhi govt school students
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Padma Shri awardee Sanjeev Bikhchandani shared anecdotes from his entrepreneurial journey with Delhi government school students on Friday.

The online interaction was part of the school's Entrepreneurship Mindset curriculum series.

Bikhchandani is the founder of Info Edge India Ltd, the company that owns naukri.com. An alumnus of St Stephen's College, Delhi University and IIM Ahmedabad, he began his career in advertising. Eighteen months later, he quit his job to become an entrepreneur and co-founded Info Edge.

''For the first seven years as an entrepreneur, I dabbled in a number of small businesses--from salary surveys to databases, feasibility studies to training. In 1997, Info Edge launched Naukri.com and transformed itself into an Internet company,'' he said.

Recalling his childhood days, he said although he was not a great student, he knew he was capable.

''I dreamt of starting my own company when I was a teenager. I started my first office by renting my father's servant quarter and used to spend my weekends teaching at management schools in and around Delhi. For the first six years in entrepreneurship, I managed my finances by taking up part-time assignments while building the company,'' he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia asked Bikhchandani what it means to have an entrepreneurial mindset, which he defined as thinking of creative solutions to problems and being action-oriented.

''Any person who is successful as a professional or entrepreneur has a bias for action,'' he said.

Bikhchandani advised the Delhi government to involve entrepreneurs in Delhi for project valuation and mentorship so that they can guide the children.

''Successful businesses are built on deep customer insights. You must study customer behaviour when you want to set up a business so that it solves a problem they are facing. There is no substitute for hard work. You will face hardships, especially in the initial years. Think of the long-term and keep persevering,'' he added. PTI GJS SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

