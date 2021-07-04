Left Menu

AIIMS therapist hangs herself with ceiling fan in Jodhpur

A physiotherapist at AIIMS here hanged herself to death on Saturday, police said.Neeru Soni 42 sat with her husband and two children for some time after returning home from work in the afternoon and then headed to her room, they said. The investigators suspect that she might have been disturbed about something at work.

A physiotherapist at AIIMS here hanged herself to death on Saturday, police said.

Neeru Soni (42) sat with her husband and two children for some time after returning home from work in the afternoon and then headed to her room, they said. When her kids went to look for her, they found her hanging with the ceiling fan, they said, adding she was rushed to the hospital's emergency room and died during treatment.

A temporary employee at city's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Soni lived with her husband, Punit Sethia, who is a doctor in the forensic department of the hospital. The reason behind the extreme step has not been ascertained yet, police said, adding no suicide note was found from her possession. The investigators suspect that she might have been disturbed about something at work.

