Gaon Connection, others come to aid of frontline workers in U'khand

Gaon Connection Foundation and two other organisations have joined hands with Luminous Power Technologies to distribute 15,000 N-95 masks among frontline workers in Uttarakhand.

Representatives of Gaon Connection Foundation, one of the partners in the initiative, with the help of local administration and NGOs, are distributing N-95 masks in Dehradun, Tehri, Rishikesh, Kashipur, Lalkuan, Haldwani, Almora and tribal areas of Chakrata.

Masks are being distributed among frontline workers, including policemen, health workers, journalists, advocates and social workers, a Gaon Connection Foundation press release said.

A substantial number of N-95 masks were handed over on Monday as part of the drive to Haridwar District Magistrate C Ravishankar and SSP Senthil Avoodai Krishna Raj.

''We are happy to help frontline workers in Uttarakhand with this drive. We wish to take the initiative to more states and touch as many lives as possible,'' founder of Gaon Connection Foundation Neelesh Misra said.

The other two organisations involved in the initiative are ACT Grants and EkDesh.

