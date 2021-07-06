Lt Gen Madhuri Kanitkar named Maharashtra health sciences university vice chancellor

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who is also the chancellor of universities in the state, has appointed Lieutenant General Dr Madhuri Rajeev Kanitkar as the new Vice Chancellor of the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, Nashik, an official said on Tuesday.

Lt Gen Kanitkar, PVSM, AVSM who is serving as the Deputy Chief Integrated Defence Staff (Med) in the Ministry of Defence has been appointed as the Vice Chancellor for a term of 5 years or till attaining the age of 65 years whichever is earlier, from the date she assumes the office of the vice chancellor, the Raj Bhavan official said in a release.

“Lt Gen Kanitkar, born October 15, 1960 obtained her MBBS from the Armed Forces Medical College Pune, topping the university. She passed MD Paediatrics and also obtained DNB Paediatrics. She served as AFMC dean from January 2017 to May 2019 and has 22 years’ experience in teaching and research. She was presented the Best Teacher Award by MUHS in 2008,” the release said.

She succeeds Dr Deelip Mhaisekar whose term ended on February 10.

The Governor had constituted a selection committee under the chairmanship of Justice Kalpesh Jhaveri, former Chief Justice of Odisha High Court, to recommend to him a panel of names suitable for appointment of the vice chancellor, it said.

“Prof. Randeep Guleria, Director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Saurabh Vijay, Secretary, Medical Education and Drugs Department were members of the committee,” the release said.

