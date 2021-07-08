Munjapara Mahendrabhai takes charge as MoS WCD

Munjapara Mahendrabhai, a first-time Lok Sabha MP, took charge as the Minister of State for Women and Child Development on Thursday.

Prior to his political career, Mahendrabhai had a three-decade-long distinguished career as a cardiologist and professor of medicine in Gujarat.

Advertisement

The 52-year-old is an MD in General Medicine and Therapeutics from Gujarat University.

Mahendrabhai is among the 36 new inductees who were sworn in as part of the Council of Ministers on Wednesday. One of the main challenges lying ahead of him is the issue of malnutrition among children and women in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)