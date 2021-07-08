Munjapara Mahendrabhai takes charge as MoS WCD
- Country:
- India
Munjapara Mahendrabhai, a first-time Lok Sabha MP, took charge as the Minister of State for Women and Child Development on Thursday.
Prior to his political career, Mahendrabhai had a three-decade-long distinguished career as a cardiologist and professor of medicine in Gujarat.
The 52-year-old is an MD in General Medicine and Therapeutics from Gujarat University.
Mahendrabhai is among the 36 new inductees who were sworn in as part of the Council of Ministers on Wednesday. One of the main challenges lying ahead of him is the issue of malnutrition among children and women in the country.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Fishermen suffering due to non-implementation of govt policies properly: Gujarat Fisheries Minister
Gujarat govt's incentives, FAME-II subsidy may cut electric 2-wheelers' prices by Rs 30k: ICRA
Rahul Gandhi may appear before Gujarat court in defamation case on June 24
Gujarat's water storage capacity increases by 19,000 lakh cubic feet
34 rescued from remote Assam village while being trafficked to Gujarat