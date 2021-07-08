Left Menu

Munjapara Mahendrabhai takes charge as MoS WCD

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2021 12:32 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 12:24 IST
Munjapara Mahendrabhai takes charge as MoS WCD
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@MinistryWCD)
  • Country:
  • India

Munjapara Mahendrabhai, a first-time Lok Sabha MP, took charge as the Minister of State for Women and Child Development on Thursday.

Prior to his political career, Mahendrabhai had a three-decade-long distinguished career as a cardiologist and professor of medicine in Gujarat.

The 52-year-old is an MD in General Medicine and Therapeutics from Gujarat University.

Mahendrabhai is among the 36 new inductees who were sworn in as part of the Council of Ministers on Wednesday. One of the main challenges lying ahead of him is the issue of malnutrition among children and women in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
2
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
3
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021