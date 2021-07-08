Left Menu

Indian student dies in road accident in UAE

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 08-07-2021 12:43 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 12:30 IST
Indian student dies in road accident in UAE
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 19-year-old Indian student died after he crashed his car into a tree in the UAE, according to a media report on Thursday.

Ibad Ajmal was driving the car when the accident occurred on Wednesday on Abu Dhabi's Yas Island, Khaleej Times reported.

Last month, he flew down to Abu Dhabi to spend time with his parents. The family hails from the Kannur district of Kerala.

"Ibad was alone in the car and must have dozed off while driving," said a close family friend after the funeral held on Wednesday evening.

A former student of the Abu Dhabi Indian School, Ibad was pursuing aircraft engineering and maintenance systems at the University of South Wales Cardiff campus in the UK.

