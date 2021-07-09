JGU Establishes Scholarship to Commemorate Veteran Journalist H. Venkatasubbiah

To enable meritorious students from weaker economic backgrounds to pursue world-class education, the O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) today announced a scholarship in memory of late veteran journalist H. Venkatasubbiah. M.A. Economics students at the Jindal School of Government and Public Policy (JSGP) are eligible for this scholarship. Mr. H. Venkatasubbiah's daughter, Dr. Vanita Viswanath, has endowed Rs 2 lakhs per annum to support selected scholars. Dr. Vanita Visvanath said: "The purpose of establishing the H. Venkatasubbiah Scholarship Endowment Fund at O.P. Jindal Global University is to promote academic excellence, research, integrity, and diversity by recognizing the hard work of students who are unable to bear the costs of education." The students selected for the H. Venkatasubbiah scholarship are Anakin M. Patil, Havi Singh, Muskaan Mehra, and Sarthak Udaiwal. "We are thankful to Dr. Viswanath for choosing O.P. Jindal Global University for establishing this important scholarship endowment fund in memory of renowned economic historian, H. Venkatasubbiah who enriched India's journalism with his scholarly writings for close to two decades. The establishment of the H. Venkatasubbiah Endowed Scholarship Fund aligns with our vision of making world-class global education accessible to all aspiring students. We are committed to making our global curricula accessible to meritorious students from all social and economic backgrounds," Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice-Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University, said on the occasion of announcing the scholarship. ''I am delighted that the students of the Jindal School of Government and Public Policy are the recipients of the H. Venkatasubbiah Scholarship. By providing access to higher education, this scholarship will enable and empower the students of JGU-JSGP to pursue careers in public policy including in areas of economic, social, and human development'', said Professor R. Sudarshan, Dean, Jindal School of Government and Public Policy. Mr. H. Venkatasubbiah joined The Hindu Group in 1956 and retired as a Deputy Editor in 1975. In recognition of his contributions to Indian journalism and economics, the O.P. Jindal Global University has instituted the annual H. Venkatasubbiah Memorial Lecture in 2020. Mr. N. Ravi N. Ravi, Chairman of Kasturi & Sons Ltd, delivered the first lecture. Mr. Ravi described Mr. H. Venkatasubbiah as one of a "rare breed of scholar journalists" and "an economic historian of considerable repute."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)