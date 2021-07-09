CBSE board exams 2022 to be held in two terms as per the reduced syllabus! How to prepare your studies accordingly?

The CBSE Board has announced that it will rationalize the syllabus for classes 10 and 12 for the academic year 2021-2022. As per the official statement, from now the board exams will be held in two terms. Each term will be containing 50% syllabus.

The CBSE board statement states, “This is done to increase the probability of having a Board conducted classes 10 and 12 examinations at the end of the academic session.” The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will undertake a systematic approach. This approach will involve looking into the interconnectivity of concepts and topics by subject professionals. The board will conduct examinations at the conclusion of each term as per the divided syllabus.

The key decisions are listed below: • The duration of term end exams will be 90 minutes or 3 hours.

• The exams will be held under the supervision of external centre superintendents and observers appointed by CBSE.

• The marks of both term 1 and term 2 will be accumulated in the final overall score of each student.

• Term 1 will be conducted in the month of November-December. On the other hand, term 2 will be conducted in the month of March-April.

• Term 1 exams will include MCQs along with case based MCQs and assertion- reasoning type MCQs.

• Term 2 exams will have an altogether a different format.

• Internal assessment will be made more valid and credit; data collection will itself start from the beginning of the new academic year.

• For classes 9 and 10, three periodic tests, student enrichment, portfolio, and practical work, speaking.

• While for classes 11 and 12 the assessment will hold unit tests, exploratory activities, practical, and projects. From now on the focus will be more on assessing stipulated learning outcomes by making exams competency and core concept based. While preparing for your exams keep these two pointers in focus- Make sure to go through previous years questions- For a good exam preparation start by knowing your syllabus. Know exactly what is still there and what is deducted. After that divide your syllabus into smaller sections as it will help you in winding up your entire syllabus. Go through the previous years’ board exam questions as they help a lot in preparation. Know the marking scheme and what are the common mistakes that students generally make in their answers, so that you don’t repeat them and achieve a greater score. Also try and go through the topper’s answer sheet because then you will exactly know how to attempt an answer and how much to write. You may find them all in Oswaal CBSE Question Banks Class 10 & 12 2021 -22 for Class 10 & Class 12 Solve self-assessment tests for practice- To help to learn and remember such vast topics and concepts use the technique of Mnemonics. Mnemonics help you in quick learning. Also solve self-assessment tests for practice. When you will keep on practicing, the fear of board exams will get vanished instead, you will become confident. Watch concept videos for hybrid learning. Enhance your cognitive learning through ‘Mind Maps.’ Oswaal Book provides you with all the aforementioned points that you must go through while preparing for your board exam. These CBSE Question Banks 2021-22 for Class 10 & 12 has been prepared keeping in mind Term 1 and Term 2 exams. Here’s the recommended link for CBSE Question Banks 2021 -22 for Class 10: https://bit.ly/3wo4cwM & Class 12: https://bit.ly/3yzDqTw PWR PWR

