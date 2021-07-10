Left Menu

Sanmarg remodels Ram Awatar Gupt Pratibha Puraskar

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-07-2021 12:44 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 12:39 IST
Sanmarg remodels Ram Awatar Gupt Pratibha Puraskar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With schools closed, and the teaching system held online, the largest circulated and most popular Hindi daily in eastern India Sanmarg, headquartered here, has re-modelled the Ram Awatar Gupt Pratibha Puraskar.

''We are restructuring this programme according to circumstantial changes due to the pandemic. The objective remains the same and hereafter the foundation shall empower and encourage students, teachers and institutions to pursue and grow in all aspects of the official language.

''Now this campaign will proceed in the form of Ram Awatar Gupt Protsahan,'' Ruchika Gupta, Director, Sanmarg and Trustee, Sanmarg Foundation said in a statement on Friday.

''Consistent with this new normal, we at Sanmarg Foundation, understood the need to come out of the boundaries of an award ceremony to that of being an encourager and facilitator of the young,'' she said.

The edition also introduced ''Guru Pranaam'', a tribute to the teachers of the Hindi language and a special ceremony would be held in North Bengal.

''The approach and eligibility criteria have been modified in light of the pandemic but the response has been overwhelming with entries pouring in from all across the nation. The aim of this event is to encourage students to feel proud in knowing and conversing in Hindi.

''In 2006-07, the highest marks obtained would be around 90-92. Today, students are securing full marks.'' The award, instituted by Sanmarg, has helped increase the percentile of marks across all recognized boards in India, as verified by teachers and institutes of the subject.

Established in 1946, Sanmarg today, is the only Hindi newspaper to reach every corner of West Bengal, and covers all 23 districts of the state. It is also published from Patna, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata and Ranchi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO and more

Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers...

 Global
2
Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

 India
3
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa
4
Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this weekend

Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this we...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021