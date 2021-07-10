Sanmarg remodels Ram Awatar Gupt Pratibha Puraskar

With schools closed, and the teaching system held online, the largest circulated and most popular Hindi daily in eastern India Sanmarg, headquartered here, has re-modelled the Ram Awatar Gupt Pratibha Puraskar.

''We are restructuring this programme according to circumstantial changes due to the pandemic. The objective remains the same and hereafter the foundation shall empower and encourage students, teachers and institutions to pursue and grow in all aspects of the official language.

Advertisement

''Now this campaign will proceed in the form of Ram Awatar Gupt Protsahan,'' Ruchika Gupta, Director, Sanmarg and Trustee, Sanmarg Foundation said in a statement on Friday.

''Consistent with this new normal, we at Sanmarg Foundation, understood the need to come out of the boundaries of an award ceremony to that of being an encourager and facilitator of the young,'' she said.

The edition also introduced ''Guru Pranaam'', a tribute to the teachers of the Hindi language and a special ceremony would be held in North Bengal.

''The approach and eligibility criteria have been modified in light of the pandemic but the response has been overwhelming with entries pouring in from all across the nation. The aim of this event is to encourage students to feel proud in knowing and conversing in Hindi.

''In 2006-07, the highest marks obtained would be around 90-92. Today, students are securing full marks.'' The award, instituted by Sanmarg, has helped increase the percentile of marks across all recognized boards in India, as verified by teachers and institutes of the subject.

Established in 1946, Sanmarg today, is the only Hindi newspaper to reach every corner of West Bengal, and covers all 23 districts of the state. It is also published from Patna, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata and Ranchi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)