Probe substandard rice supply to Palghar ZP school: BJP

The Palghar unit of the BJP on Saturday said an inquiry must be conducted on the alleged supply of substandard rice to children in a Zilla Parishad school in Vikramgad here.

A functionary alleged that the rice, in which plastic granules were found, was supplied by a trading entity based in Jalgaon.

''The Palghar collector must institute an inquiry and punish those who are playing with the lives of children,'' he added.

Local officials from the civil supplies department could not be contacted for their version.

