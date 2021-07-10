Left Menu

Probe substandard rice supply to Palghar ZP school: BJP

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 10-07-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 19:56 IST
Probe substandard rice supply to Palghar ZP school: BJP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Palghar unit of the BJP on Saturday said an inquiry must be conducted on the alleged supply of substandard rice to children in a Zilla Parishad school in Vikramgad here.

A functionary alleged that the rice, in which plastic granules were found, was supplied by a trading entity based in Jalgaon.

''The Palghar collector must institute an inquiry and punish those who are playing with the lives of children,'' he added.

Local officials from the civil supplies department could not be contacted for their version.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO and more

Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers...

 Global
2
Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

 India
3
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa
4
Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this weekend

Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this we...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021