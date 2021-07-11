Left Menu

Auditoriums, assembly halls in Delhi schools allowed to be used for training, meeting purposes: DDMA

DTC and cluster buses will also run with 50 per cent seating capacity, the order stated.Activities that are prohibited and restricted will remain so till 5 am on July 26, said the order.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2021 11:45 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 11:39 IST
Auditoriums, assembly halls in Delhi schools allowed to be used for training, meeting purposes: DDMA
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Auditoriums and assembly halls in Delhi schools will allowed to be used for training and meeting purposes but physical teaching and learning will continue to be remain suspended, stated a Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). The order issued by DDMA on Saturday said that the auditoriums and assembly halls in schools and educational institutions can be used for training and meeting purposes with a 50 per cent seating capacity limit.

All schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed and online or distance learning will be permitted, said the order.

Other prohibited activities and services include cinema halls, multiplexes, spas, theatres, entertainment parks, political, social, cultural festivals and such other gatherings. These were banned with the imposition of lockdown in Delhi on April 19 due to surging COVID infections.

Public transport, including Delhi Metro, will continue to operate with 50 per cent seating capacity. DTC and cluster buses will also run with 50 per cent seating capacity, the order stated.

Activities that are prohibited and restricted will remain so till 5 am on July 26, said the order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should I have my AstraZeneca booster shot at 8 weeks rather than 12? Here’s the evidence so you can decide

Should I have my AstraZeneca booster shot at 8 weeks rather than 12? Here’s ...

 Australia
2
Third-largest diamond found in June, then a bigger one days later. What’s behind the monster gem boom?

Third-largest diamond found in June, then a bigger one days later. What’s be...

 Australia
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism...

 Global
4
Indian researchers spot rare superluminous supernova shining with borrowed energy source

Indian researchers spot rare superluminous supernova shining with borrowed e...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021