Left Menu

"NEP will be implemented from this year in govt institutions"

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-07-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 16:01 IST
"NEP will be implemented from this year in govt institutions"
  • Country:
  • India

The National Education Policy will be implemented from this academic year in institutions of the department of higher education in Karnataka and come into force in the state by 2030, Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said on Monday.

This will be done by making use of Learning Management System (LMS) and Unified University College Management System (UUCMS), he said at a meeting with educationists at Karnataka University on the new NEP-2020.

Narayan urged private colleges with good infrastructure to come forward to implement NEP from the current year itself.

He suggested that other institutions should also get ready to implement it in a gradual manner.

The DCM said the NEP aims to integrate various capabilities of the human intellect.

''It aspires to provide global exposure to the students even as it wishes to make them aware of the roots of the Indian tradition,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variants simultaneously; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variant...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021